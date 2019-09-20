Gov. Buni urges NEDC to prioritize on education, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe state governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has called on Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) to prioritize their intervention in Yobe on education, Agriculture and roads.

The governor made this appeal when he received leadership of the commission on Friday, at the government house, Damaturu.

Governor Buni noted that the state had declared state of emergency on education to revitalise the sector, particularly at basic and secondary levels.

He said a technical committee that was set up had produced a comprehensive report with recommendations on how it will be implemented.

“We need the support of NEDC to get our education right. We need capacity building for our teachers and principals; our classrooms destroyed by Boko haram insurgents to be rebuild.

“We need support that will provide our students with access to new learning facilities; make rapid progress in science, Technology, Engineering and mathematics so that our students can have the confidence of becoming tomorrow’s leaders in scientific breakthroughs” he said

The governor further revealed that the state had convened a four-day Agricultural Retreat that generated opinions of experts and stakeholders to revive agriculture and make Yobe another food basket of the nation.

He explained that 70 per cent of the state population were farmers operating on subsistence level, with no access to modern farming tools, poor access to improve seeds, and zero access to credit facilities.

“We hope that the NEDC would partner with us to accelerate mechanisation farming and provide us support that our farmers needed,” he said.

Other areas that the governor outlined for the Commission to push, restore hope among people and make their lives easier, include youth empowerment and reconstruction of two key roads that would accelerate the return to full economic activities in the state.

Earlier, the chairman of the Northeast Development Commission, Major General, Paul Tarfa (Retired), said their visit to Yobe was to identify areas of intervention for short, medium and long term solutions to humanitarian crisis in the region.

He also seek the cooperation of the state government in identifying more priority areas they can key into to change the lives of people affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

