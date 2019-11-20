Gov. Buni makes new healthcare appointments

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved new appointments and postings in the state’s healthcare service in his effort towards repositioning the sector for more effective service delivery. Acting Head of Service Alhaji Mohammed B. Nura said this in a statement released in Damaturu yesterday.

He said Dr Babagana Kundi Machina was appointed as Executive Secretary of the Primary Healthcare Management Board. Until his appointment, Machina was the Chief Medical Director of the State’s Specialist Hospital, Damaturu.

The statement said Dr Musa Baba was appointed as Executive Secretary of the Hospitals Management Board; Dr Aisha Adamu Buba, Chief Medical Director of the State’s Specialist Hospital and

Dr Umar Chiroma, Director for Disease Control and Immunization at the Primary Healthcare Management Board. Also appointed were Muhammad Zarami Gaidam as Director for Family and

Community Health Services at the PHCMB; Wakil Mohammed Kawi, Director of Nursing Services at the Hospitals Management Board and Abdullahi Ali Danchuwa, Director of Nursing Services at the Ministry of Health. households benefiting.

