Gov. Bello reacts to circulation of 2023 presidential campaign posters

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has distanced himself from campaign posters suggesting his interest in the presidency in 2023.

A poster with the All Progressives Congress (APC) logo and colours indicating his ambition has been in circulation on the social media.

“All Progressives Congress Continual of Good Governance. Vote for Governor Yahaya Bello as President, Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the message on the poster says.

However, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, on Thursday in Lokoja, said Bello has no prior knowledge of the purported materials, adding that he had no links with the group or individuals behind them.

“The governor’s attention has been drawn to posters and flyers designed with his pictures being circulated on social media, campaigning for 2023 presidential ambition on his behalf.

“We want to state categorically that Governor Bello has no prior knowledge of that, neither the group nor the individuals behind the posters and flyers are known to His Excellency.

“His Excellency, as a responsible governor, who is very sensitive to the plight and wellbeing of the citizens, cannot and will not support that kind of premature intentions especially at this crucial moment that the nation and the world is facing challenges of containing the spread of Covid-19.

“The Governor distances himself from this campaign as he remained focused on his present assignment in delivering good governance and dividends of democracy to the good people of Kogi State, who have willfully given him their mandate.

“The 2023 is in the hands of the Almighty God, who is indeed the benefactor of each of His own dear ones, who alone can enthrone and dethrone,” the statement said.

It urged the people not to allow anybody or group to mislead them into using the governor’s name to achieve vested political goals.

The statement reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to the plight and wellbeing of the people of the state.

