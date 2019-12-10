Gov. Bello presents N148b budget to Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Tuesday presented a budget of N148. 211 billion for the 2020 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

The 2020 estimate, it was noticed, is 13.2 percent lower than that of 2019.

Christened “Budget of Inclusion for Sustainable Development”, the break down showed that N78.243 billion (52.79 percent) was allocated for capital Expenditure, while N69. 968 billion (47.21 percent) was earmarked for recurrent Expenditure.

The administration sector was allocated N5. 472billion; economic sector, N51.836 billion; social sector, N19. 757 billion; and law and justice, N1.777 billion, all from the capital expenditure.

According to him, the 2020 budget is anchored on completion of projects in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people.

He noted the budget would be funded with revenues from statutory allocation, capital receipts, value added tax, refunds from Federal Government roads, refund from pension fund administrators, dividends from North-South Power and refund from National Electricity Liability Company.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Abdullahi Wuse, lauded the achievements of the Bello-led administration in the last four years across all sectors.

Wuse said the legislative arm would ensure the passage of the bill in record time to enable the state government consolidate on its achievements.

He called for more concerted efforts to tackle security challenges ravaging parts of the state.

