Gov Bello assures of free, fair LG election

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has assured the electorate that the local government election slated for November 30 in the state will be free, fair and transparent.

He gave the assurance through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel Berje, stressing that the state government has provided the enabling environment for a free and fair contest.

He warned those with intent to foment trouble during the election to have a rethink as security agencies have been put on alert in the event of any breach of the peace.

He emphasised the need for all political stakeholders to eschew bitterness and rancour in order to guarantee free, fair and peaceful elections.

According to him, in every election, there has to be a winner and a loser, and urged all candidates in the elections to be ready to accept the outcome and where they were dissatisfied to seek redress in the court of law rather than resort to violence.

