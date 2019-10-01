Gov. Bello assures Kogi workers of prompt salaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has assured civil servants and pensioners in the state of prompt payments of their salaries and pensions.

The governor, who said this on Tuesday in his address to mark the nation’s Independence anniversary, maintained that the issue of non-payment of salaries and pensions have become history as his administration was finally able to fulfil its promise to pay before they are due.

ADVERTISEMENT

He mentioned that despite the “widespread misunderstanding” of his administration’s reforms in the early days, and in the “face of vicious opposition,” his government persevered in its determination to change how government business was conducted in the civil service and elsewhere.

The governor noted that in the months of August and September 2019, workers were paid before the month ended.

He further mentioned that based on arrangements made with the state’s financial institutions, salaries and pensions would be paid from the 25th of every month henceforth.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App