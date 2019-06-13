Gov Bello appoints SSG, CoS, HoS as CAN kicks

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane as the new Secretary to the Government of Niger State.

A statement issued by Musa Rogo Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties over seeing General Services also indicated that the Governor equally approved the appointments of Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe as the new Chief of Staff to the Governor and Hajiya Salamatu T. Abubakar as the new Head of Service of Niger State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement further stated that the appointments of Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe and Hajiya Salamatu T. Abubakar to the challenging positions is based on merit, proven integrity and outstanding record of performance in their previous assignments.

However, the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger state, has described the appointment as lopsided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its chairman, Rev. Mathias Echioda who made the position known at a press conference on Thursday in Minna described the government’s action as ” political robbery “.

“We believe that this is equal to political robbery and we will not take that low at all because we contributed to enthroning the present administration, we should also be part of the decision making at the highest level in terms of management, policy formulation and policy implementation,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App