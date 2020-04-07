Gov. Bello appoints acting heads for Kogi varsity, polytechnic

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday, approved the appointment of Professor Marietu Ohunene Tenuche as the acting Vice Chancellor, Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba.

The governor also approved the appointment of Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman as the acting Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. (Mrs.) Folashade Arike Ayoade, said that both appointments take effect immediately.

Professor Tenuche, a two-time Deputy Vice Chancellor of the institution, replaces Professor Mohammed S. Abdulkadir, who has been asked to proceed on terminal leave.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Dr. Usman on the other hand, replaces Professor Muhammed Atureta, whom, the statement said, has been relieved of his appointment.

Daily Trust recalls that both Abdulkadir and Atureta were earlier suspended by Governor Bello for “gross insubordination”.

It was learnt that the duo were suspended for alleged non-compliance with the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy of the state government.

The governor wished the out-going appointees “the best in their future endeavour”, stressing that all handing and taking over processes “should be completed immediately”.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App