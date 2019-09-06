Gov. Bala Mohammed swears in 20 commissioners in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bauchi state governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed, on Friday, inaugurated the newly appointed 20 commissioners as members of the State Executive Council (SEC).

While inaugurating the new SEC, the governor tasked the commissioners to set machinery in motion to flush out all ghost workers on salary payrolls in the state.

He directed them to come out with nominal role of all the workers in their domain, adding that his administration would no longer depend on consultants because each of them was ‘technically sound’.

The governor also directed caretaker chairmen to, within ten days, submit the lists of their workers to determine the genuine list in their nominal roll.

He urged the commissioners to actively participate in policy formulation and accept anything done in the council whether believing in it or not.

“Your fundamental duty as commissioners and members of the State Executive Council therefore, is to actively participate in policy formulation and execution.

“In performing this duty, you would be reminded of the fact that all commissioners are equal and collectively accept responsibility for all decisions taken in the council, which is also called collective responsibility,”said the governor.

Bala said his resolve to attain an administration of credibility and integrity informed the appointment of people of impeccable character and high integrity as commissioners.

“Our desire to have an administration of credibility and integrity that will restore the confidence of the people in public service, informed our decision to appoint into the State Executive Council, people of impeccable character.

“Those appointed are knowledgeable people and they know all the problems and challenges of the state and its people.

“They are tested and trusted professionals, technocrats and dependable politicians,”Mohammed said.

The governor also urged the commissioners to be the servant of the people and not their masters, adding that they must be mindful of the oath they took to fear God, above all things. (NAN)

