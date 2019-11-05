Gov Bagudu swears-in LG chairmen

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has sworn in the 21 newly elected local government chairmen under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The 21 council chairmen were declared winners of the council election by the state independent electoral commission during the October 26 local government election in the state.

The acting Chief Judge of the state, Muhammad Suleman Ambursa, administered the oath of office for the elected chairmen at the Government House.

The governor, after congratulating the newly elected council chairmen, charged them to live up to the expectation of the electorate.

He said, “today marks another milestone in our democratic journey. It is noteworthy that other parties participated in the election and these people won and were declared by KESIEC.”

