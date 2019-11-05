Gov. Badaru presents N152.9bn budget for 2020 fiscal year

ADVERTISEMENT

Jigawa State governor, Mihammadu Badaru Abubakar has presented a budget proposal of the sum of N152.9 billion for 2020 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget, tagged: “Budget of sustained economic growth and social transformation-meeting the next level” to the state assembly, the governor said the 2020 budget was 4.5 percent less than the 2019 fiscal estimate.

ADVERTISEMENT

While explaining that the sum of N75.1 billion was proposed for capital projects for the fiscal year, he said this year’s capital project dropped by 1.8 percent compared to what was proposed in last year’s budget.

The governor said that education carried the largest share of this year’s budget with the sum of N19.88 billion.

Badaru further stated that the sum of N18.32 billion was proposed for road and transport development, saying the proposal was slightly less than one quarter of the total capital investment.

In his remark, the speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Jahun, promised a speedy passage of the budget.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App