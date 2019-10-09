Gov Badaru approves N395m for hospital project

ADVERTISEMENT

Jigawa state Governor, Muhammdu Badaru Abubakar has approved N395m for the completion of Birnin Kudu General hospital in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Alhassan Muhammed disclosed this during a press briefing in Dutse, the state capital.

Muhammed said government had approved N395m for the completion of the hospital project that was awarded since May 2014 by the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

The contract of the new hospital was awarded at the cost of N1.5 billion, following the taking over and conversation of the General hospital, Birnin Kudu to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in 2002 by the federal government.

The 150 beds new General hospital houses, male and female closets, pediatric wards, clinics, laboratories, theatre, administration block amongst others.

It could be recalled that, in July this year residents of Birnin Kudu town have stormed the state Assembly in protest of non-completion of the project.

