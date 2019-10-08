Gov Badaru appoints special assistants for his wives, streetlight in Jigawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Jigawa state governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has appointed a special assistant to each of his three wives.

Of the 51 Special Assistants that were appointed by the governor, there is also a special assistant for street light as well as for population control.

According to a copy of the lists of the appointees obtained by Daily Trust, indicated that Sa’adatu Bashir Muhammed, is a special assistant to the first wife of the governor, while Mariya Muhammed Muktar and Aisha Garba are special assistants to the second and third wife respectively.

Hassan Usman Bulama and Surajo Musa Gwiwa are Special Assistants to the governor on Street light and population control.

The responsibility of all the aides to the governor was clearly stated with the exception of the three special assistants to the governor’s wives.

Daily Trust reports that official responsibilities assigned to the offices of the wives of the governor are also yet to be made public.

