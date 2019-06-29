Gov. appoints Adeosun first female SSG

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday announced the appointment of Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, the Country Implementation Lead of the Shell Business Operations (SBO), as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Adeosun, who is the first female SSG in the state, is a licensed pharmacist and a chartered human resources practitioner.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said: “We are proud to attract Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, a talented technocrat at Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to support me to drive our transformation agenda in order to realise the vision of embedding prosperity in Oyo State.”

The Governor described the appointment as being in line with his firm belief in women’s inclusiveness and diversity in government.

