Gov Ahmed dissolves cabinet

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has dissolved the state executive council.



The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Gold, who made the announcement in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday, said special advisers, senior special assistants and special assistants were also affected by the dissolution.

According to the statement, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed directed the commissioners to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their various ministries and assured citizens that measures had been taken to sustain government business pending the reconstitution of the state executive council.



Gold added that Governor Ahmed thanked the former cabinet members for their valuable service.

