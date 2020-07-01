Google for Nonprofits launched in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Google has launched Google for Nonprofits in Nigeria to empower not-for-profit organisations by providing them with free premium services.

For organisations that qualify, Google for nonprofits gives access to a collection of premium applications, the same tools large enterprise corporations use at no cost.

According to head of Government Affairs and Public Policy, West Africa, Google, Titi Akinsanmi, once approved, qualifying nonprofits can gain access to programs such as Google Ad Grants, G-Suite for nonprofits and YouTube’s non-profit program among others.

She explained that nonprofits can qualify for a grant of up to $10,000 a month, which is available for six months through October 2020, to spend on text-based adverts among other offerings.

“For an NPO to be eligible for the Google for nonprofits program, it must be a registered nonprofit charitable organisation in Nigeria and verified by TechSoup Nigeria. It must also meet eligibility criteria listed on the Google for Nonprofits page”, she said

This grant, she said, assists non-profit organisations to work more quickly and efficiently to reach a wider audience, spur more supporters to take action, and tell their story in a more compelling way.

Google also announced that its philanthropic arm, ‘Google.org’ will be giving a grant to Teach for Nigeria, a non-profit focused on support for students in underserved communities in Nigeria, while the COVID-19 school closures persist.

The grant will fund a two-year teacher fellowship program to ensure more students in underserved communities get access to quality education, delivered by well-trained teaching staff. It will also fund an education intervention program to help children in underserved areas get education through alternative means like TV, radio and on-the- street public communications.

