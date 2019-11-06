Goods worth millions of naira destroyed as fire razes Balogun market

ADVERTISEMENT

Goods worth millions of Naira were yesterday destroyed when a five-storey building that serves as a shopping plaza at the popular Balogun market in Lagos went up in flames.

A witness, one Sunday Okon, said the fire started on the fifth floor of the building. Efforts were on-going to put out the fire at the time this report was filed.

“We just saw the plaza burning and we do not know what actually caused the fire. Area boys tried to put out the fire but couldn’t because of the intensity. We then called the Fire Service’’, he said.

He said the items destroyed included textile materials, shoes and plastics.

It was gathered that the fire spread to other shops because of the type of items in the building.

Mrs Justina Edesanya, a shop owner who was affected by the fire, wept, saying that the shop was her only means of livelihood.

“Where do I start from, who will come to me aid? I am the bread winner; is this not enough to make someone jump into the lagoon’’, she asked.

Another shop owner, Ariyo Tosan, said she sells female clothing and shoes. I stocked my shop recently for the Christmas sales, now that all I have is gone, what do I do?. I am calling on government to come to our aid because this market is where our survival comes from. A lot of us are single mothers and the responsibility of taking care of our children is on us”.

Daily Trust gathered that this is the third fire incident at the market in three years. Previous incidents occurred in 2015 and November, 2017.

When our correspondents arrived the scene, fire-fighters who came with two trucks from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were seen trying to put out the fire, which was still raging.

Traders were also seen trying to salvage their goods.

Shade Tajudeen said: “immediately I got a call, I started coming here. On the two previous occasions, we did everything the government instructed us to do. Some said that the fire was caused by an electrical spark, I had warned everyone to always turn off their electricity connections when there is a power outage’’.

One of the guards at the market said the fire services did not arrive on time. He said they came about an hour after the first call was made to alert them about the blaze.

“When they came, their water was not enough. I had to tell them to send more water tankers here because the fire was much more than we expected.

“Two fire trucks are here from LASEMA, the fire fighters had to go to get more water, I wonder why the water channels created by the Lagos State government don’t work,” he said.

Director-General of the LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, said the major challenge faced by emergency responders is in getting access to the scene of the incident.

“However, we have been able to localize and contain the incident,” he said, adding that some of the show owners hid inflammable and hazardous items like generating sets and petrol in their shops.

Earlier in a statement, the agency said, “it is a situation which presented peculiar difficulties to responders to access the source of the fire in order to effectively put it out on time.

“Despite obstacles of inaccessibility via roads and setbacks, as all the affected buildings are continuously built together in a conjoined manner, the combined efforts of LASEMA Response Team, Lagos State Fire Service, UBA Fire Service and Federal Fire Service are on ground with the DG/CEO LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, mustering and marshalling all necessary equipment and manpower in battling the raging fire,” the statement by LASEMA spokesman, Nosa Okunbor added.

