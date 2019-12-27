Gombe to strengthen unity with cultural heritage

ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya says his administration is committed to promoting cultural values and heritage as a way of strengthening the bond of unity and harmony among the diverse people of the state.

The governor said this yesterday during the 2019 Kaltungo Cultural Festival held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Stadium, Kaltungo.

Yahya, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the annual festival, said such events were needed to promote unity in diversity and ensure that the youth got acquainted with the historical and cultural values of their communities.

Commending the Mai Kaltungo for sustaining the festival, the governor urged other traditional rulers to emulate the monarch and initiate programmes and events that would help entrench peace, unity and tranquillity among the different ethno-religious groups in their respective domains.

“All of us are products of our own cultures and traditions. So, we must strive to maintain our historical values and heritage, advance them and encourage our young ones to imbibe our good cultures,” he said. The governor described the Kaltungo carnival as a symbol of unity for the people of the state, the northeast and the nation as a whole.

He commended President Muhammad’s Buhari for placing Nigeria on the path of economic prosperity through the ‘grow-and-eat-made-in-Nigeria products’ policy. The governor said his administration had since keyed into all people-oriented policies and programmes of the Federal Government aimed at bettering the lots of citizens.

