Gombe to plant 4m trees in 4-years

The Gombe State government is to employed about 27,000 youths from the 11 local government areas of the state to plant four million trees across the state in the next four years, the state governor has said.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya disclosed this at the flag-off of the issuance of ATM cards to beneficiaries of the Public Workfare (PWF) and Special Grant Transfer (SGT) under the Youth Employment and Social Support Operations (YESSO).

He said the youths were engaged to plant and nurtures four million trees, under his Gombe Goes Green (3G) programme, an initiative designed to conserve the environment and provide jobs to the teeming youth, women and other vulnerable members of the society.

The governor added that the administration aligned the YESSO intervention programme with the 3G to improve the living condition of the vulnerable by improving their skills and increase their access to immediate work opportunities.

Governor Yahaya said each of the beneficiaries would be paid a monthly allowance of N7, 500 and urged the beneficiaries to be devoted in their new task by ensuring that they nurture the trees to maturity.

The Gombe State Coordinator of YESSO, Mr Michael Habila, commended the governor for aligning his 3G initiative with YESSO, which he said, had so far produced remarkable results.

