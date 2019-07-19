Gombe to plant 1m trees to curtail desertification

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State Government said it will launch the planting of one million trees across the 11 local government areas of the state, in response to the growing desertification and flooding.

The state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya stated this at the flagged off of a road construction to link five villages in three LGAs of the state with the Gombe metropolis.

He said the administration decided to embark on massive tree planting due to frequent desertification and flooding which pose threats to the lives of various communities as well as infrastructure like roads and bridges in the state.

According to him, about 27, 000 youths will be employed and paid N7, 500 each monthly to attend to the trees and make ensure they survive and blossom.

“As we are providing infrastructure across the state, we want our people to help in reducing flooding incidences in their respective communities by making sure that their waterways are always free of waste,” he said.

The governor added that a number of bridges and culverts have been washed away by flood as a result of heavy downpour this rainy season in Biri, Kanawa, Kumo and Kashere villages of Nafada, Yamaltu/Deba and Akko LGAs of the state.

Yahaya explained that the incidents of flood in the state are mostly avoidable, if residents ensure that water channels are kept clean and cleared for free flow of water.

He expressed dismay over the indiscriminate felling of trees, saying it has contributed to the menace of desertification, “which is growing by the day in the state.”

