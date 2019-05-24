Gombe to cultivate 365 hectares of seeds in 2019 farming season

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State Agricultural Development Programme (GSADP) said it would cultivate 365 hectares of seeds across the 11 local government areas of the state in the 2019 farming season.

The GSADP Programme Manager, Mr Binus Maina, who disclosed this yesterday in Gombe said the aim was to provide high quality seedlings for farmers in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition to what the seedling companies in the state are offering, we would use the land for seed multiplication because there are bad elements in the market selling fake seeds.

“Therefore I want farmers to understand that no matter how effectively you prepare your land if you do not have quality seeds it would be useless because only good seed give a farmer good yield,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Maina added that the GSADP would make sure that the sufficient seeds, which they had in varieties, would be distributed early to the farmers.

He called on the farmers to patronise the agency for technical advice, adding that the farmers should contact the GSADP before they buy herbicide from the markets to avoid purchasing poisonous products.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App