Gombe teaching hospital’s CMD dies at 56

The Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Gombe, Dr Yahaya Saidu Alkali, has died.

Late Saidu Alkali, aged 56, died early Tuesday morning at the Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja where he was receiving treatment for over a week.

A Consultant Paediatrician, Dr Alkali was appointed as the fourth CMD of FTH, Gombe by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 15, 2018.

Born in Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe state, on April 7, 1963, he graduated from the University of Jos in 1987, where he obtained a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree.

He started his working career as Medical Officer II with the Hospitals Management Board, in the old Bauchi state in 1989.

The late Alkali joined the then Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Gombe, as a resident doctor in 1998 and rose through the ranks to attain the position of consultant paediatrician in 2008.

He was also a senior lecturer in paediatrics at the College of Medical Sciences, Gombe State University.

According to the deceased family, his funeral prayer will be held today at the Emir of Gombe’s Palace, by 4:00pm after Asr prayer.

The deceased was survived by a wife and children.

