Gombe teenager had cousin kidnapped for N6m ransom

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Gombe State on Friday said they have arrested an 18-year-old girl for allegedly kidnapping a five-year old daughter of her uncle.

The suspect, Hadiza Babayo of Lafiya Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa state was alleged to have connived with one Bala Shuaibu of the same address and abducted the victim from school.

Parading the suspects before newsmen, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Obed Mary Malum said the suspects kept the girl at a hotel in Nayi-Nawa area of Gombe metropolis and demanded N6 million as ransom from her parents.

She added that after a credible intelligence Hadiza was arrested and confessed to the crime during interrogation which led to the arrest of the other suspect by the SARS operatives.

“After we received the report the kidnapping, the SARS operatives responded swiftly, condoned the hotel and rescued the victim unhurt, “without any ransom being paid and apprehended the other suspect, Bala Shuaibu.

SP said investigation is still ongoing and the suspects will be charge to court for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the command said it has arrested one Sanusi Usman, 25, of Jekadafari area of Gombe metropolis over alleged rape of 14-year-old girl of the same address.

He was alleged to lured her into his house where he allegedly sexually violated her.

Also, one Abdulmumuni Saidu, a cattle rearer, was arrested over alleged rape of 15-year-old girl, after he allegedly pursued her into a bush in Tulmi village of Akko LGA where she went to get a broom.