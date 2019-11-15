Gombe ranks fourth on immunisation response

ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe State has been ranked number four in the country on responding to routine immunization.

The Deputy Director of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency (GSPHCDA), Musa Ibrahim Kuna disclosed this in Gombe during a one-day orientation for media practitioners in preparation for the campaign at the Gombe Specialist Hospital Conference Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making a presentation of an overview of the immunization efforts in the state, he said reports had indicated that the state was on fourth position in the country on immunization response.

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

Kuna, therefore, appealed for continuous collaboration with the media and urged them to continue to educate the public on the importance of vaccination in preventing childhood diseases.

The representative of the Executive Secretary of the GSPHCDA, Haruna Ali Dadin-kowa, said the essence of the workshop was to interact with journalists on the forthcoming supplemental immunization for them to sensitise the public to bring their children for vaccination.

United Nations Children’s Fund representative, Charles Ode said the immunization was targeted at children from the age of nine months to five years for measles and 1-7 years for meningitis, adding the exercise will be done in all the primary health care centres as well as churches, mosques and markets.

Our correspondent reports that the 2019 campaign will run from November 16 to 24 in 114 wards across the 11 local government areas of the state.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App