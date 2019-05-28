Gombe: Police botch kidnapping of Reps member’s wife, children

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mobile Police Force at the Gombe State Command and a Vigilante group, have rescued a wife and two children of Yaya Bauchi Tongo, member representing Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye federal constituency at the House of Representatives, from suspected kidnappers.

According to local sources who craved for anonymity, unknown gunmen stormed the Tongo village of Funakaye Local Government Area Monday night around 8pm, while people were performing the ‘Tarawih’ prayers, and abducted the legislator’s wife and children.

The witnesses accounts revealed that they were rescued at Kurugu forest after an exchange of fire between the security agents and the kidnappers around 4am on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the police assisted by the vigilante overpowered the kidnappers who abandoned the victims, two motorcycles and fled into the thick forest.

Our Correspondent reports that the wife sustained a minor bullet scratched at her back and receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Bajoga.

The spokesperson of the police command, SP Obed Mary Malum, confirmed the incident.

