Gombe monarch, ‘Mai Tangale’ tests positive for COVID-19

The Mai Tangale chiefdom in Gombe state, Dr Abdu Buba Maisharu II, has tested positive to the COVID-19, official and palace sources confirmed to Daily Trust.

It was gathered that the monarch samples were taken to the laboratory of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja, and were returned positive on Sunday.

According to palace sources, members of the Maisharu’s family were evacuated from the palace to a quarantine facility for further investigation.

Dr Maisharu II, is a first class monarch presiding over the Tangale Chiefdom with headquarters in Billiri LGA of the state.

The special task force on COVID-19 is scheduled to address the media on the development later in the day.

