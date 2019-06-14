Gombe monarch gives recipe for peaceful coexistence

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mai Kaltungo, Engineer Saleh Mohammed, a first class chief in Kaltungo Local Government Area of Gombe State, said the panacea to ethno-religious conflicts in the country is for traditional rulers to get closer to their subjects.

He said having a cordial relationship between the traditional rulers and their subjects will bring about a reduction in ethno-religious conflicts that has bedeviled many communities across Nigeria.

The monarch stated this shortly after he was conferred with a ‘National Ambassador of Peace Award’ by Bishop Fred K. Samuel, National President of the Forum of Pastors for Peace and Reconciliation Initiative (FPPRI) in Kaltungo.

Engineer Mohammed, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, said he had achieved relative peace in his chiefdom due to the same approach.

Mai Kaltungo further said development could only take place when the traditional rulers ensure and maintain peaceful coexistence among different communities and diverse ethnic group within their domains.

He said: “I don’t sit down in my palace to wait for people to come and greet me, instead I go out to meet them in their respective domains to see how they are, the kind of condition they live. I do that because government may never know whether their people are enjoying or not.

“By meeting them personally, sleeping in their domains to feel what they are going through, we feel connected in a way that made us feel that we belong to each other irrespective of tribe or religious differences,” he explained.

The monarch, therefore, called on other traditional rulers to connect with their people within them and those in the hinterlands.

“Don’t create a gap between the palace and the people, any slight thing that happens, you must be there to stop it from escalating because once you leave them on their own, they will develop a kind of thinking and when the worst sets in, you cannot control it, you will even be afraid to go there,” the Mai Kaltungo added.

