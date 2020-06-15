Gombe: Leapfrogging to greatness in 365 days

ADVERTISEMENT

The last one year has seen a silent but remarkable battle against poverty, injustice and underdevelopment in Gombe State. Since he came to power in 2019, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, the governor, has distinguished himself as one that came to write his name in the indelible golden book of the state’s history; transforming the lives of the people of the Jewel in the Savannah.

When he assumed office, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya was faced with the most tasking job. He came at a time when state resources were at their all-time low, with low revenue coupled with the collapse of the oil market, recession, and high debt profile left by the previous administration.

But when he spoke, after winning the 2019 election, he did not mince his words, he enumerated his priority areas. He told reporters on April 7, 2019, that he will “emphasise on all sectors and areas that will bring succour to the people” of the state. These areas, according to him are education, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), healthcare services, water supply and agriculture.

In the last one year, Alhaji Yahaya was able to allocate resources that either helped in completing projects or the projects are near completion.

This shows the diligence, prudence, hard work, dedication and foresight of Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya. In just one year, he built, upgraded or rehabilitated many health facilities across the state. He awarded several road projects amounting to more than 300km.

In the education sector, the governor has, through the BESDA programme, mopped up over 350,000 out-of-school children and enrolled them into various learning centres established by the programme. This is, apart from the construction of 234 new classrooms in 80 schools, renovation of schools. When he assumed office a year ago, he matched words with action by establishing a Teacher Resource Centre in Kwami for continuous capacity building of teachers in the state.

Huge agriculture incentives including loans have been extended to farmers. On assumption of office on May 29 2019, not a single bag of fertiliser was available in the state for the 2019 farming season. Being the main occupation of over 70 per cent of the state’s population, thousands of tons of fertiliser were immediately procured and distributed to all the 114 wards across the state for sale to farmers at a record subsidised rate of N5,000 per bag.

For many years and for over 20 years that Gombe has existed as a state, the issue of potable water has not been met. The very close we went to settle the perennial water problem, especially in the state capital was in 2003 – 2011. But water has been the major problem of Gombe and 20 years after, the issue of water has not been solved once and for all. Upon assuming office, Governor Inuwa Yahaya set up a task force to immediately restore regular and constant water supply from the Dadin Kowa water treatment plant to its serving communities including the state metropolis. This yielded many positive results as the water supply in the state capital was restored. In one year, the governor was able to extend water reticulation to Wuro Juli, Tabra, Nayinawa, GGS Doma, Bogo, Kanoyel, bye-pass and some parts of Federal Low-Cost communities around Gombe metropolis

Apparently, this laudable track record of integrity, transparent and creative leadership that is dedicated to the common good of the people, underscores the importance with which the governor attached to the development of the people of his state. He said it himself. His is an aspiration to leave a legacy that people will come and appreciate.

With many of these hitherto silent initiatives beginning to bear fruits, many visitors to Gombe wonder how, with meagre federal allocations, low revenue, Alhaji Yahaya has been able to positively turn around the fortunes of the state in just 365 days and put it on the path of greatness.

Kabiru Danladi Lawanti – kblondon2003@yahoo.com

