Gombe Lawmaker urges government to pay owed tertiary institutions

A member of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rambi Ibrahim Ayala, has called on the state government to expedite action towards payment of staff of the five state owned tertiary institutions in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the salaries of staff of the College of Education, Billiri, State Polytechnic, Bajoga, College for Legal and Islamic Studies, Nafada and the Gombe State University of Science and Technology, Kumo as well as College of Health Technology, has not been paid for about four months now.

The lawmaker, who represented Billiri East constituency at the assembly made the call at Billiri during an empowerment programme, where a car, motorcycles, sewing machines and N2 million was distributed to people of his constituency.

“The people of Billiri LGA have appreciated what we are seeing now, however I would like to use this opportunity to tell Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya that people of COE Billiri and other four tertiary institutions are yearning for their salaries,” Ayala said.

“Whatever the issues are we need to get these institutions running and for that to happen the staffs really need to be paid their salaries, which accumulated for over four months now,” Ayala said.

The State Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr Meshack Lauco had sometimes in December told newsmen that the ministry is making concerted efforts to make sure that the workers gets their salaries paid.

Our correspondent reports that the workers have continued to work without being paid their salaries for the past four months.

