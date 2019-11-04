Gombe holds retreat for 21 commissioners-designate today

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State Government will today commence a two-day retreat for its 21 commissioners-designate, special advisers and permanent secretaries.

A statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor, said the retreat was aimed at keeping the soon to be sworn in cabinet members abreast with the policy direction of the Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya’s administration.

He said the retreat with the theme “together we can,” which holds on Monday (today) and Tuesday, “will provide a veritable platform for the appointees to brainstorm and exchange ideas on government’s policy direction, blue print and programmes with a view to chart ways of ensuring effective and efficient service delivery.”

The statement added that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha will be the special guest of honour while Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje will chair the event to be held at the New Banquet Hall, Government House, Gombe.

Misilli added that there will be paper presentations by former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, former Director General of National Pensions Commission (PenCom), Malam Muhammad Kabir Ahmad and a retired Federal Permanent Secretary, Dr Ibrahim Jalo Daudu.

