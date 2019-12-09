Gombe: Governor Yahaya proposes N130.6b budget for 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has presented a budget proposal of N130, 668, 737, 593.48 for 2020 fiscal year before the state House of Assembly.

The budget, tagged: “Budget of Change,” has N59, 198, 283, 900.00 as recurrent expenditure, and N71, 470, 453, 693.48 as capital expenditure.

The governor said that, in implementing the budget, a budget deficit of NN16, 606, 122, 593.48 is envisaged, which will be financed by internal and external borrowings.

The breakdown of the budget shows that N40, 293, 295, 100.00 will go to the economic sector, N23, 995, 559, 393.48 to social sector, N5, 756, 520, 000 for general administration and N1, 425, 079, 200 to law and justice.

Governor Yahaya said the budget was tagged “Budget of Change” in line with his administration’s efforts to raise the confidence of all stakeholders in his resolve towards improving the quality of lives of people of the state.

He said the budget will focus on expansion of the physical infrastructure across the state, improving an enabling environment for Ease of Doing Business in the state to attract investors as well as strengthening investment in human capital development.

In a remark, the Speaker of the state assembly, Abubakar Sadiq Kurba, said the house will ensure expeditious legislative scrutiny and passage of the budget for the progress of the state.

