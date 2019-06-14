Gombe: Governor Yahaya hails election of Sadiq Kurba as speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya lauded the election of Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim and Shuaibu Adamu Haruna as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly respectively.

A statement issued on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor said the peaceful inauguration of the 6th Assembly and the subsequent emergence of the two presiding officers demonstrated unity in the fold of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Governor Yahaya said the inauguration has further proved the party’s determination to build consensus and bridges of harmony and understanding, adding that he is looking forward to a harmonious executive-legislature relationship.

“The governor looks forward to a cordial and harmonious working relationship between the legislature and the executive arm in his quest to build a better future for people of the state,” Misilli said.

Daily Trust reports that Sadiq Kurba and Shuaibu Haruna had on Friday emerged as speaker and deputy speaker of the state 6th assembly respectively.

