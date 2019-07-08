Gombe: Governor urges employers not to reject corps members

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has called on employers of labour in the state not to reject any corps members posted to their respective organisations.

The governor represented by his Deputy, Dr Manasseh Daniel Jatau, stated this on Monday during the passing out parade and closing ceremony of Orientation Course for 2019 Batch B Stream I corps members posted to the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the employers such as government establishments and private sectors must not only accept corps members posted to their organisations but also provide them with basic needs as contained in the NYSC Act.

He also urged the NYSC members to work hard and improve the lives of their host communities through Community Development Service (CDS), to benefit from automatic employment offer to outstanding corps members by the federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yahaya pledged that his administration shall continue to support them by mobilizing resources for their welfare, in addition to protecting them and their properties throughout their stay in the state.

On his part, the state NYSC Coordinator, David Pwanidi Markson, said during the three weeks orientation course, the scheme has placed priority on equipping the corps members with necessary skills for self-reliance.

According to him, they are expected to continue with the post-camp training with their various facilitators throughout the service year to make them employers of labour after they have rounded up.

Mr David appealed to the governor to provide a befitting Permanent Orientation camp to ease the corps members suffering during the orientation course.

He further appealed for increase in the state monthly allowance of the corps members and ensure its regular payment, “this will ease their stay and endear more prospective corps members to the state.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App