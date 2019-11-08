Gombe Governor to swear-in commissioners Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya will on Saturday (tomorrow) inaugurate 21 commissioners-designate and members of the state executive council.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant of Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Pantami Township Stadium by 10am.

Misilli said the commissioners-designate will be swear-in alongside the recently appointed Special Advisers and Permanent Secretaries.

Daily Trust reports that preparatory to the inauguration, the governor has hosted a two-day retreat for the commissioners-designate, special advisers and permanent secretaries to keep them abreast and up to speed with the vision and policy direction of his administration.

The inauguration of the state executive council is coming about six months after the Governor Yahaya took over the mantle of leadership.

