Gombe governor sends 18 commissioner-nominees’ list to state assembly

By Haruna Gimba Yaya, Gombe Published Date
Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe
Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa-Yahaya

Gombe state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has forwarded the names of 18 people as commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as members of the state executive council.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor had earlier vowed to send the list of the commissioner-nominees to the assembly before October 1st.

Our correspondent reports that the nomination is coming four months after he was sworn-in as the executive governor of the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya has approved the appointments of six others as special advisers and chairman of the state Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

The newly appointed special advisers are: Dijatu Bappah as Special Adviser (Social Investment); Alhaji Garba Jijji Gadam (Inter- Governmental Relations); Geoffrey Namu Birba (Drugs and Narcotics); CP Mohammed Wakili (Rtd) (Security Matters); Col. Sani Adamu Dabsiya (Rtd) (Security Matters); and Hamma Adama Ali Kumo, (House of Assembly Matters).

Also, Abubakar Inuwa Tata was appointed as Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

According to the statement, all the appointments are with immediate effect.

