Gombe Governor reacts to death of Ali Nuhu’s father

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has condoled the family of late Mr Nuhu Poloma and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over the death of the former chairman of the party in the state.

In a condolence message issued Thursday by his media aide, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor expressed sadness over the demise of late Nuhu Poloma.

The governor described the late PDP stalwart as a respected elder statesman, courageous politician, and patriot who served the state and nation diligently as a federal lawmaker in the second republic, customs officer, public servant, party chieftain and community leader.

He said late Mr Poloma’s death is a great loss not only to his immediate family but the state and the country as a whole.

“Governor Yahaya, extended on behalf of the government and people of Gombe state, his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, members of the PDP and his associates, praying Almighty God to give those he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss,” the statement read.

Late Poloma died last Monday aged 78 after a brief illness.

He is the father of the Kannywood popular actor, Ali Nuhu.

