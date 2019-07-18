Gombe: Governor appoints SUBEB, revenue board chairmen

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of Mr Babaji Babadidi as the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

A statement issued on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the appointment was pursuant to the Gombe SUBEB amendment law 2011 and the resolution of the state House of Assembly.

Babadidi was appointed with 10 others as members of the board to, “facilitate the process of fast-tracking the development of education at primary and secondary schools level.”

The 10 members of the board are; Dr. Shuaibu Umar Doho (Member I), Dr. Abubakar Abdullahi Kumo (Member II) and Malam Sani Sabo as Member III.

Other members include; representative of Ministry of Education, representative of Federal Ministry of Education, representative of Parents Teachers’ Association, representative of Nigerian Union of Teachers, representative of Women Group, Non Academic Staff Union, while the Secretary/Director Administration and Finance of the SUBEB is to serve as the Secretary of the board.

Similarly, Governor Yahaya appointed Malam Salihu Adamu Dukku as Chairman of the state Internal Revenue Service, to reinvigorate revenue generation of the state.

The statement added that, “taking into cognizance the State Internal Revenue Administration Law 2018, section 3 (1) a-f and House of Assembly Resolution, the governor approved 11 others as members of the revenue board.”

The board comprises of Umar Shamaki Tula as Member I, Malam Ismaila Ishaq, Member II and Alhaji Abdu Magaji Difa as Member III.

Other members are; three Directors from Board of International Revenue (BOIR), representative of Ministry of Finance, representative of Ministry of Trade, representative of Ministry of Lands and Director of Administration and Finance will serve as Secretary of the BOIR.

Misilli said all the appointments are with immediate effect.

