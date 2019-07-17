Gombe governor appoints new Chief of Staff, four aides

ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe State governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Inuwa Kari as his new Chief of Staff, Government House.

Until his appointment, Kari was the Director of Organisation at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He replaced Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Usman Kukan Daka, who was appointed and subsequently sworn-in by President Muhammadu Buhari to represent the state at the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Kukan Daka, alongside 12 others were appointed by Governor Yahaya on June 2, as the first members of his ‘kitchen cabinet.’

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor also appointed three persons as Special Assistants and Zonal Liaisons for the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

The appointees are: Adamu Abdullahi Masad Biri (Zonal Liaison, Gombe-North), Ahmad Babaiya Kombani (Zonal Liaison, Gombe-Central) and Abdullahi Idris Maitama Billiri (Zonal Liaison, Gombe-South).

Also, Umar Chiroma Abdussalam was appointed as administrator of Gombe State Transport Service (Gombe Line).

According to the statement, all the appointments take effect immediately.

