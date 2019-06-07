Gombe gov swears in SSG, HoS

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State yesterday swore in Professor Abubakar Ibrahim Njodi as Secretary to the State Government and Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya, Head of Service.

The governor urged them to maintain high sense of responsibility and bring their experience to bear in the conduct of their official duties.

