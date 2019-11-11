Gombe gov swears-in commissioners, assigns portfolios

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has inaugurated and assigned portfolios to 21 newly appointed commissioners and members of the state executive council.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony at the weekend in Gombe, the governor urged them to hit the ground running in managing their new ministries as there was no time to waste.

He urged them to work as a team towards a single goal of improving the socio-economic and political conditions of the people.

