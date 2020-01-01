Gombe gov signs contributory healthcare bill, 2 others

ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya yesterday signed the Contributory Healthcare Management Bill.

He also assented to the State Hospitals Services Management Board Bill 2019 and the State Council on Public Procurement and Public Procurement Bureau Bill 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Yahaya described the Acts would help in fostering efficiency and effectiveness in healthcare service delivery as well as engendering transparency, accountability and good governance.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

He said with the Contributory Healthcare Management Board Law in place, the state would now align with the national health policy and access the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, “set aside at the Federation Accounts and which can be accessed only with this law in place.”

He said it was disheartening that Gombe was the only state in Nigeria without a hospital management board, saying that with the signing of the hospitals services management board law, hospitals in the state would now operate better in providing basic healthcare services to the ordinary people.

He said his administration would double up efforts and set up the board to bridge the gap and cover up the lost grounds in that area.

Governor Yahaya noted the Bureau for Public Procurement had been in existence in the state but without any enabling law.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App