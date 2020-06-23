Gombe gov inaugurates community policing committee

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State Government has inaugurated a 21-member Community Policing Advisory Committee to improve internal security and manage community policing in the state.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, while inaugurating the committee yesterday at the government house, said the advisory committee became necessary to help security agencies in providing adequate security for people and their properties.

The advisory committee will be chaired by the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, while the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Maikudi Shehu, will serve as Co-chair.

He said with the security problems bedeviling states that share boundary with Gombe, such a committee is needed to check the escalation of insecurity.

In his remark, the Inspector General of Police, represented by the AIG in-charge of Zone 3, Yola, Halliru Abubakar Gwandu, said the community policing formed in 2014 by the Nigeria Police Force has focused on effective service delivery to the people.

