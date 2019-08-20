Gombe gov declares emergency on education

ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has declared a state of emergency on the state’s educational sector. His spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, in a statement yesterday, said Yahaya received with great dismay, the 2019 ranking of the West African Examinations Council in which the state stood at 34th position.

“In a swift reaction to the release of the results by WAEC, the Governor has therefore declared a state of emergency in the education sector with immediate effect with the aim of revamping and repositioning it for optimum performance and better outcome,” Misilli stated.

He quoted the governor as saying it was shameful and depressing to see students in the state perform so woefully in national examinations.

He said: “The governor noted that the rating reflects the systemic and steady decay in the education sector triggered especially by the immediate past administration’s shameless relegation of education, one of the pillars of development of any society, to the background and turning a blind eye while the quality of basic education in the state declined consistently to the point that the state has remained in the bottom 10 of both WAEC and NECO ranking consistently.

“He however, declared that his administration will do everything within its powers to improve the performance of Gombe students, starting with a total overhaul of the basic education system in the state.”

