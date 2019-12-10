Gombe gov approves fresh N550m for retirees

ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved additional N550m payment to retirees.

The governor’s spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, in a statement yesterday, said Yahaya had directed all relevant agencies and personnel to immediately commence the process of payment to the retirees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Misilli stated: “With the latest payment, the governor has further demonstrated his commitment to the welfare of all retired and serving civil servants,whom he said deserve a dignified life both in service and retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“This is the second time the governor is releasing funds for payment of the backlog of gratuity of workers who retired from the civil service.

“In August, Governor Yahaya approved N1.1bn for payment to 504 state retirees who left the service in 2014.

“In the meantime, all verified persons or dependants as the case may be are to come to the Treasury Headquarters as from Wednesday, December 11, along with the following documents: approved pension computation sheet, Bank Verification Number, identification card.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App