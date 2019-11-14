Gombe FRSC records 134 deaths, 794 injuries

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Gombe State Sector said 134 people have lost their lives and 794 sustained various degrees of injury in 269 road crashes recorded between January and November in the state.

The state Sector Commander, Dr Godwin Omiko, disclosed this yesterday at a press briefing to commemorate the 2019 Africa Road Safety Day, which is set aside to promote issues of road safety and the impact that road crashes have on people.

“Between January and November, we recorded about 269 crashes out of which 133 people were killed while 794 sustained various degrees of burns and injuries.

“This number is very high and unacceptable, therefore we must collectively say no and reverse the trend through our conscious efforts at avoiding all that could lead to crashes,” he said.

Omiko said the theme of this year’s commemoration; “Life is not a Car part,” was carefully chosen to enable people reflect on the sanctity of life and the fact that once taken, it cannot be replaced.

The sector commander urged members of the public and critical stakeholders to show concern for victims of road traffic crashes and their families by assisting them to ameliorate their sufferings and aid recovery.

Omiko said the command was committed to enforcing the rules of the road and providing improved and prompt rescue services to save lives of crashed victims.

