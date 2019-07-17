Gombe: Female pilgrims to undergo pregnancy test before boarding

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board said all the intending female pilgrims from the state must be subjected to pregnancy test at the airport before they will be allowed to board.

Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Sa’adu Hassan, who disclosed this to newsmen, said any woman that is tested positive, would be disqualified from performing this year’s Hajj.

He revealed that five medical personnel would accompany the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia and would join the medical team of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) upon arrival at the Holy Land, to centralize the operation.

Hassan pleaded with NAHCON to maintain the July 20, slated for inaugural flight of the state pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

According to him, out of the 2000 seats allocated to the state, about 1,450 intending pilgrims have registered and the board had secured visa for 1,150 pilgrims.

He added that they are still in the process of securing the remaining visas of 300 pilgrims.

