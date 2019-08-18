Gombe female pilgrim dies in Makkah

ADVERTISEMENT

A female pilgrim from Gombe State, Hajiya Zainab Sule Mai Magani Kumbiya, on Saturday evening, died at a hospital in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Late Hajiya Zainab was among the 1,465 pilgrims from the state that successfully performed the Hajj rituals between Friday August 8 and Tuesday August 13 at the holy sites in Mina, Muzdalifat and Arafat.

According to Sulaiman Musa, Special Assistant on Media to the state governor, Inuwa Yahaya, the deceased developed health complication associated to diabetes immediately after the Hajj exercise and was rushed to a medical facility for treatment.

“She was admitted at the hospital but her health condition deteriorated, which led to her movement to another hospital but she couldn’t survive the ailment. She passed away Saturday evening,” Musa said.

Our correspondent reports that her remains was being prepared for a funeral prayer to be conducted at the Grand Mosque and will be buried in Makkah after the funeral prayer.

The deceased was among the 559 pilgrims on second flight from the state that left Gombe on July 27.

