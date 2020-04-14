Gombe extends lockdown as 22 suspected COVID-19 cases return negative

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has announced the extension of the lockdown order in the state even as the 22 suspected cases of coronavirus in the state returned negative.

Yahaya disclosed this on Tuesday in live broadcast to residents of the state.

He said a Special Task force on Coronavirus chaired by Professor Idris Mohammed, identified the 22 suspected cases and sent the samples for testing to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory in Abuja.

The governor announced that the closure of schools, stay-at-home order for civil servants from Levels 1 to 12, closure of state boundaries and the ban on large social, economic and religious gatherings are to remain in place and would be reviewed as the situation unfolds.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Yahaya, however, expressed dismay at the attitude of some community members and security agencies that were alleged to be helping motorists to sneak into the state.

According to him, he received reports of the influx of Almajirai into the communities from the neighbouring states, where local Tsangaya Malams are encouraging the migrations, and “thereby increasing the risk of importing the virus into our communities.”

While appealing to all concerned to show more responsibility and patriotism, Yahaya said his administration shall continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with all restrictions and directives.

The governor stated that the government will continue to monitor and enforce the restrictions order and deploy more stringent measures when and where necessary.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App