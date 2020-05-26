Gombe discharges 44 almajirai after 14-day quarantine

ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe State Government has discharged second batch of 44 almajirai from the Amada Quarantine Camp and united them with their parents.

The children were released and handed over to their parents yesterday after they tested negative to COVID-19 following two weeks quarantine period at the isolation camp.

It was gathered that the 44 discharged children were part of 64 children under quarantine at the camp following their relocation to the state from neighbouring states.

Results of the remaining 20 children at the camp are being awaited and they will also be released to their parents when they returnsnegative.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the state Commissioner of Education, Dr. Habu Dahiru urged the children to be ambassadors of the campaign against the spread of the virus in the state.

He said they would be provided with face mask and other preventive materials so that they would enlighten their families and peers on the dangers of COVID-19 p.

The commissioner added that the children who are from Balanga Local Government Area of the state would be handed over to the administrator, and called on members of their respective communities not to stigmatise them.

An official at the camp, Yusuf Danbayo said the children under quarantine at the camp are being provided with good meals, facilities and access to Quranic education.

He said the almajirai were taken back to the state by Adamawa State Government.

Our correspondent reports that the children were provided with new clothes, bags and educational materials and enrolled in the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme to continue a new form of education at their respective villages.

