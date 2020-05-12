Gombe discharges 39 Covid-19 patients from isolation centres    

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State Taskforce on COVID-19 on Tuesday said it has treated and discharged another 39 patients after their results returned negative; making a total of 59 patients discharged from the isolation centres.

Chairman of the taskforce, Idris Mohammed, disclosed that five patients were discharged on Monday while 34 others were released on Tuesday after their results returned negative from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said with the earlier 20 patients released last Saturday, the state has now released a total of 59 patients, and were since reunited with their respective families.

According to him, out of the 118 confirmed cases from 1, 168 samples tested at the NCDC laboratory in Abuja, the state has 58 active cases and recorded only one death from the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Ahmed Gana, said large numbers of patients are being discharged due to new protocol introduced by the NCDC.

He said the new protocol now allows patients to be discharge if their results returned negative even once.

“According to the new NCDC guidelines, a patient can be discharged if his result sample return negative once, unlike before when it had to be tested negative twice,” he said.

